Close up of a car's tires on a snowy road(Vista Radio Stock Image).

HUNTSVILLE, ON-One lane has been closed off on HWY 11 in Huntsville for snow clean up.

At about 8:33 a.m., Ontario 511 said that the HWY 11 Northbound between HWY 60 and Muskoka Rd. 3 area has been reduced to one lane.

Expect traffic to be slower in that area.