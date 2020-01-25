One of the products affected by the recall of Agropur Cooperative milk products (photo supplied by: Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

The presence of sanitizer in some milk products has prompted a recall from Agropur Cooperative.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the following brands have been affected:

Sealtest skim milk 2L

64420001412 FE 08 (1490)

64420001412 FE 08 (1490) Sealtest skim milk 4L

64420001405 1490 FE08

64420001405 1490 FE08 Sealtest 1% milk 4 L

64420001603 1490 FE08

64420001603 1490 FE08 Sealtest 2% milk 4L

64420000774 1490 FE08

64420000774 1490 FE08 Sealtest 2% milk 1L

64420000798 FE 08 (1490)

64420000798 FE 08 (1490) L’ecole, c’est nourissant 2% milk 150 mL

55872001068 FE 08 (1490)

55872001068 FE 08 (1490) Sealtest 3.25% milk 1L

64420000244 FE 08 (1490)

The products were sold in Ontario and Quebec.

The health agency says that products contaminated with sanitizer do no look or smell spoiled, but eating or drinking them may cause nausea, upset stomach or vomiting.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where you bought them.

There has been one reported illness.

For more information click here