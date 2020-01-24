GRAVENHURST, ON-An inmate has died at Beaver Creek Institution.

On January 23rd, the Correctional Service of Canada (CRC) said that 44-year-old Alvin Prasad died.

Prasad was in the middle of serving his 16-year sentence since August 22, 2008, for robbery, forcible entry and possession of drugs

Prasad’s next of kin has been notified of his death and the CRC said that it will be reviewing the circumstances of the incident.