GRAVENHURST, ON-A school bus in Gravenhurst has been rear-ended with students inside.

The Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) confirmed that this morning one of their school buses was hit from the back by another vehicle at around 8:30 a.m. on Muskoka Rd. North near Winewood Ave.

The bus was driving students to Gravenhurst High School and Muskoka Beachgrove Public School and was hit after it had already dropped off the students at Beachgrove.

TLDSB said that there were only seven students on the bus at the time of the accident and no one was injured.

The students were transferred to another bus and brought to school safely.