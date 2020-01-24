MUSKOKA, ON-Taking part in National Cupcake Day can support animals in need.

With Cupcake Day exactly one month away, the Ontario SPCA is asking people to bake their own cupcakes and collect donations so that the SPCA can upgrade their veterinarian clinics and services.

In an interview with the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom, Centre Manager with the SPCA in Muskoka Jane McCamus said that this holiday will greatly help the animals in need and that their goal for the area is to reach $15,000.

McCamus encourages people to start planning their own cupcake parties and anyone who attends can donate any amount because “no amount is too small.”

If you are unable to gather all of your friends for a party, McCamus said that it is not a problem as people can donate online and the donors can be sent a virtual cupcake, “it’s kind of a token of appreciation.”

“National Cupcake Day is the sweetest day of the year and we’re challenging everyone who cares about animals to get involved and by getting involved and hosting a part or making a donation, you will be changing the lives of vulnerable animals locally by raising critically needed funds,” said McCamus.

Originally started by the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society in 2012, National Cupcake Day is a coordinated Canadian event to support local shelters, SPCAs, and humane societies. The campaign to date has raised $3.5 million.

To take part, you can register for free on their website here.