MUSKOKA, ON-There is a chance of freezing rain to hit Muskoka.

Environment Canada said that there is a risk of freezing rain tonight and that it will go into Saturday morning.

Rain will move into the area after midnight tonight with temperatures hovering near the freezing mark and could make it transition into freezing rain in the areas that remain at below zero.

The freezing rain may last for several hours before turning into snow for late Saturday morning or Saturday afternoon and will continue into Saturday night.