The bridge is shown in a photo from the town council agenda on June 25th, 2019.

BRACEBRIDGE, ON-Black Bridge is to be temporarily closed for maintenance.

The Town of Bracebridge said that through January 28th to the 30th, the bridge located between 1507 Matthiasville Rd. and 1527 Matthiasville Rd. will be closed to people and traffic from 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Emergency services can access Mathiasville Rd. on the East side of the bridge via HWY 118 East to Hawn Rd. during the closure.

The town is continuing to use the services of JSW Manufacturing Inc. who will be undertaking the structural repairs to the bridge.