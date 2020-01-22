Snowbank removal will begin at midnight Thursday, January 9th and continue until 8:00 a.m. Friday. (photo supplied by byrev at pixabay.com)

BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The town of Bracebridge is going to remove snow from the downtown core.

The removal is set for Thursday from 12:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. at Ann St. going from Manitoba St. to James St., Dominion St. starting at Ontario St. and going to Manitoba St., Ecclestone Dr. starting off at Ontario St. and going to Silver Bridge, Manitoba St. and clearing Monck Rd. to Ontario St., Ontario St. will be worked on from Manitoba St. to Dominion St. and Taylor Rd. from Manitoba St. to Hiram St.

People are encouraged to exercise caution in these areas and are reminded that there is no parking on these streets overnight. If any vehicles are left on the road, they will be towed at the owner’s expense.