Snowbank removal will begin at midnight Thursday, January 9th and continue until 8:00 a.m. Friday. (photo supplied by byrev at pixabay.com)

GRAVENHURST, ON-The Town of Gravenhurst has set dates for its next snow removal.

The town said that as part of its commitment to keep roadways safe for both people and cars, road crews will be conducting snowbank removals on Thursday, Friday, Sunday, and Monday.

On Thursday, crews will begin removing snow at 10:00 p.m. on Winewood Ave. East from Muskoka Rd. North to Bethune Dr. and Muskoka Beach Rd. from Winewood Ave. East to Jones Rd. and will finish at 8:00 a.m. on Friday.

Snow removal crews will continue their work at 10:00 p.m. on Sunday and will be starting at Muskoka Rd. South from Brock St. to Talisman Dr. and Muskoka Rd. North from Brock St. going to Lofty Pines Rd. which is set to finish at 8:00 a.m. the next morning.

People are encouraged to exercise caution in these areas and are reminded that there is no parking on the town roads overnight. If any vehicles are left on the road, they will be towed at the owner’s expense.