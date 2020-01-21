MUSKOKA, ON-The South Muskoka Major Midget Bears has won the Muskoka Parry Sound (MPS) Championships.

The Bears were crowned champions on Sunday after their 5 – 0 win against the Haliburton Highland Storm in the finals.

In an interview with the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom, Head Coach Barry Hammond said that the win feels good. “You always prepare to win everything you go in, we had a mission to go in and get on a roll and get ready for the playoffs.”

Hammond said that the MPS Championship was a nice stepping stone to get the team ready for the rest of the season and hopes that this will help the team progress further into the playoffs. “A lot of our guys are into their third year of midget hockey so that puts a mission to their mind that this is their last chance to go all the way.”

When asked about the chance the team has to win the playoffs, Hammond said that he feels that this team has just a good of a chance as anyone else because the team can play both finesse and physical games and can outwork other teams because of their work ethic. “The guys work hard and that really shows,” said Hammond.

He said that the players can sense that this is where the “real stuff is about to begin and there’s an excitement in the room.”

Hammond is encouraging people to come to the first playoff game this Saturday at the Bracebridge Arena where the Bears will be facing off against the Huntsville Otters.