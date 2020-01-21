MUSKOKA, ON-The OPP is continuing to offer advice to snowmobilers on how to stay safe.

Bracebridge OPP Constable Samantha Bigley is reminding snowmobilers to be careful during Snowmobile Safety Week that runs until Sunday. “If you are planning on going out for an extended period of time, be sure to let someone know where you are going and when you expect to be back.”

The safety week seeks to bring attention to the dangers of snowmobiling and how to be safe when riding.

Bigley said that as long as you use trails that you are allowed to be on, you will not have any problems. She did say, however, that the OPP has had issues with snowmobilers crossing properties in the past, “we have had several complaints from private property owners where people are helping themselves to their private property.”

She suggested that people do not cross waterways and as a rule of thumb, try not to go out on the ice. “No ice is safe ice, but sometimes people choose to travel across the ice and that has obvious risks,” said Bigley.

She advises that you dress warmly and if you do come across open water, be sure to have the proper equipment to get out of that situation as safely as possible. “Open water poses an issue with first responders so if you are going to be out on an open lake, just know that there is a bit of time before a rescue can be facilitated that’s safe for first responders as well.”

Bigley said that as long as people are planning ahead before they go out, they should be able to enjoy the snowmobile season.