BRACEBRIDGE, ON-A Bracebridge man faces assault charges.

On January 19th, the Bracebridge OPP responded to a call at 8:00 p.m. about a serious assault at a house.

A dispute within the home escalated quickly and one man was assaulted with a weapon and transported to the hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries and was later released.

The OPP charged the 23-year-old Bracebridge man with assault with a weapon, uttering threats and failing to comply with probation.

He appeared for his bail hearing today on January 20th.