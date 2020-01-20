GRAVENHURST, ON-Beaver Creek Institution has gone into lockdown.

On January 18th, the Correctional Services of Canada (CSC) said that at about 1:00 p.m. a lockdown was launched in the medium-security unit because of contraband entering the facility.

Visits have been suspended until staff members have finished their search and once everything is considered to be safe, normal operations will continue.

The CSC said it is committed to preventing the entry of contraband into its institutions and also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to bring contraband into the facilities.