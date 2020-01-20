GRAVENHURST, ON-Gravenhurst Council has asked the public what they should focus on with the 2020 budget.

On January 18th, the council heard from about 10 people about what they feel the town should spend money on.

Most of the public presenters talked about repairing the town’s iconic train station as it has fallen into disrepair over the last while.

Several presenters mentioned how the roof of the train station is sinking and on the verge of collapsing and that by law, the town would not be able to sell the building or do anything with it until the station was fixed.

One person, in particular, came up and talked about how she would like to see passenger trains come through that area again as she knows a few people who need transportation to get into the city and do not want to spend the gas money to get there themselves. She said that she was also able to get support from the MPP of Nippissing Vic Fedeli who is in full support of bringing passenger trains to the area.

Other presenters brought up possible motivations to fix the train station like public image, bringing in small businesses and boosting tourism for the area which will benefit the economy.

While the council considers what to do with the train station, Councilor Terry Pilger said that he would encourage a more thorough public consultation into the matter and see where they go from there.