A Funeral Alternative in the Heart of Muskoka

Picture a funeral in your head. It is likely the same picture for everyone else; family members and close friends gathered around a casket in a funeral home or watching it being lowered into the cemetery grave. Even though that is our idea of a traditional funeral, it is no longer the most popular way to say good bye to those you love. Traditional Funeral costs have risen to nearly $20,000. The idea of preserving the body has changed, and that has opened up options for more ways to deal with a loved ones passing. Muskoka Cremation and Burial Services offers a simple and cost effective alternative to traditional funeral homes.

Cremation is just much simpler for some, and it allows people to celebrate the life of a relative or friend on their own terms and time. A big reason for the shift in funeral services is due to the decline of strict religious belief in our society. As people become more relaxed with their religious beliefs, they choose to have their after lives celebrated in more unique ways, without creating a major financial burden on their family. However you decide to be remembered, the best thing you can do for your loved ones is to make a plan. Muskoka Cremation and Burial Services has premade plans to guide your decisions or you can let them know exactly what you are thinking and they will do their best to make it happen.

The reality is often that people do not make plans to help deal with their death. This makes the grieving process extra difficult for family members as they must make tough decisions when they are not in the right state of mind. But luckily as residents of Muskoka, you have someone who is compassionate, respectful, and also offers a service that is affordable. Raney-Taylor is a trade embalmer, funeral director, and owner of Muskoka Cremation and Burial Services. She has been working in the industry since she was a teenager and has seen the funeral business make the change from caskets to cremation. Whether pre-planning or arranging a funeral, Raney-Taylor will listen to your ideas and come up with the right solution for you and your family. Muskoka Cremation and Burial Services is available for immediate assistance 24 hours a day, every day by calling 705 789-0086. Or you can find out more online at www.muskokacremation.ca.

