GRAVENHURST, ON-The Gravenhurst Fire Department is battling a fire on HWY 11.

Stations one and two are on the highway near Rainbow Circle responding to a call about a tractor-trailer on fire.

The Gravenhurst Fire Department posted via twitter that they were on the scene just after 11:00 a.m.

Firefighters are on the Northbound side of the highway and the Fire Department urges drivers going through that area to use caution.

More information will be updated as it becomes available.