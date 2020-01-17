Close up of a car's tires on a snowy road(Vista Radio Stock Image).

MUSKOKA, ON-Muskoka is under a special weather statement that will bring significant snowfall this weekend.

Environment Canada said that starting Saturday morning, a total of 15 to 25 centimetres of snow is expected to hit the area and will end Sunday morning.

There will also be strong winds gusting up to 50 km/h that will create areas of local blowing snow during Saturday afternoon.

Going into Sunday morning, the snow will ease up into light flurries.

Visibility will be reduced in the areas of blowing snow which will make driving dicey.

Environment Canada suggests making adjustments to your driving as road conditions change.