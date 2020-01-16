MUSKOKA, ON-The Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is welcoming its first babies of the decade.

The South Muskoka Memorial Hospital (SMMH) had its first baby of the year on January 15th, Winter-Lee Anne Sui-Handy arrived at 8:45 a.m. to parents Sunny Sui and Stephanie Handy. She weighed six pounds, 11 ounces and is the newest sister to five-and-a-half-year-old Justine and 18-month-old Abby.

The Huntsville District Memorial Hospital (HDMH) had its first baby on January 2nd, at 10:50 p.m. and little Rosie Jo Margaret Schat arrived at eight pounds, 10 ounces to first-time parents Chloe and AJ Schat of Huntsville.