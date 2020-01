HUNTSVILLE, ON-HWY 11 is now clear after a tractor was pulled from the ditch.

Ontario 511 reported via Twitter at 2:15 a.m. that the two Northbound lanes and the shoulder of HWY 11, just off HWY 60, were blocked off because of a collision.

The lanes were blocked off for about two hours and at around 4 a.m., Ontario 511 said that the lanes were reopened.

According to the Huntsville OPP, there were no injuries and police are finishing their investigation.