MUSKOKA, ON-The Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation (OSSTF) and the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) are preparing to strike.

The OSSTF and the ETFO said that they are preparing a one-day strike on January 21st that will affect multiple school boards including the Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB).

President of OSSTF District 15 for Muskoka Colin Matthews said in an interview with the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom, that this is part of the ongoing action to encourage the government to continue the bargaining and bring all parties back to the table. “We want them to reexamine their position on bargaining in the education sector.”

Matthews said that there has been no active bargaining with OSSTF since December and is “looking to motivate that table to try and get something done so we can get back to business.”

Among the TLDSB, there is also the Superior Greenstone District School Board, Renfrew District School Board, the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association, and Grand Erie District School Board that are all planning on striking and all schools that fall under those boards will be closed for the day on the 21st.

When asked if Matthews feels this may help the government make any movements, he said he was not sure as the Ford government has based these cuts on “ideology.”

Matthews said that he wants these strikes to end as soon as possible and if parents would like to help, then he encourages them to voice their opinions to MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka Norm Miller.