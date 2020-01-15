Photo provided by Douglas Landsborough, Marketing and Communications Specialist, United Way of Simcoe Muskoka.

MUSKOKA, ON-The United way of Simcoe Muskoka has received a large donation from the Japanese associates of Honda Canada Manufacturing.

On January 13th, some of the representatives visited the charity and donated $849.00, continuing the 10-year tradition.

Douglas Landsborough, the Marketing and Communications Specialist for United Way said that they are thankful that Honda donates to the charity.

Landsborough said that for several years when the Japanese workers come to the area they always donate money to the organization. “They come and do some fundraising events every year which is really great.”

He said that Honda raised money this year by doing a silent auction and donated all the money to the charity.

Landsborough said that the money raised will go towards the United Way community fund, the urgent needs fund and it will also fund multi-year collaborative cross-sector projects that will be starting up this year.