BURK’S FALLS, ON-The OPP is looking into the theft of a cargo trailer in Armour Township.

On January 3rd, the Almaguin Highlands OPP went to investigate a parking lot on Leggett’s Rd. at 7:00 p.m. after getting a call the trailer was stolen between December 28th and January 3rd.

The trailer is described as a beige 2019 seven by 14 foot double axle and is worth about $8,000.00. There is also a sticker on the back that says Jensen Trailers.

Anyone with information about the trailer is asked to call the OPP at 705-382-2015 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.