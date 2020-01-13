Photo of a Hydro One Crew member working to get the power restored (Hydro One Twitter)

MUSKOKA, ON-The Ontario Government is looking to encourage more people to take on skilled trades.

In a press release from MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka Norm Miller, the government saw that over the first nine months of 2019, Ontario employers had on average, 204,000 jobs open across all positions and industries.

Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton said that launching a marketing campaign would entice a younger audience to adopt useful trades under the slogan “Find a Career You Wouldn’t Trade.”

“We need to do a better job at enticing young people and their parents to the skilled trades,” said McNaughton.

Miller said that finding enough skilled workers is a problem that many businesses in Parry Sound and Muskoka face. “I’m glad to see the government taking steps to address the growing problem in our community.”

The advertising campaign shows passionate tradespeople in work environments like crane operation, steamfitting and arborists.

These ads are just one part of the government’s strategy to open up skilled trades for younger audiences and businesses.

The government is also planning on investing about $75 million in three programs to expose high school students to trades.

$12.7 million will go towards the Ontario Youth Apprenticeship Program, $42 million to the Specialist High Skills major program and $20.8 million in a pre-apprenticeship program.