MUSKOKA, ON-The Ministry of Natural Resources is advising people about being safe around water this weekend.

The ministry said in a press release that people in the Muskoka area should be careful around water this weekend as 25 to 75 millimetres of rain is expected between Friday and Saturday evening.

Residents should keep a close watch on weather conditions and regularly check for updated alerts.

As cooler temperatures move into the area, banks and shorelines next to the water can be slippery and unstable and if you plan on going near these areas, exercise caution and keep a watchful eye on children and pets.

The ministry also advises that you be careful when driving along forest access roads as it is possible that some areas may experience flooding.