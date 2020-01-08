GRAVENHURST, ON-The Gravenhurst Fire Department has responded to a chimney fire only to find it already put out by the resident.

Fire Prevention Officer Breyan Sinnott said that firefighters were called out to a home at around 11 a.m. on January 8th and no injuries or property damage were reported.

Sinnott said to avoid chimney fires, keep your chimneys and exhaust vents free of debris and be sure to clean your chimney and wood stoves regularly.