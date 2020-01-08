MUSKOKA, ON-Snowmobile trails will be opening up soon.

In an interview with the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom, Nunzio Iacobellis the President of the Snowcrest Riders Snowmobile Club in Gravenhurst said that once colder weather comes to the area, snowmobile trails will open.

Iacobellis said there are a couple of trails open around Baysville including the Happy Wanderers, but most will open in a couple of weeks.

When asked about things snowmobilers should be looking out for, Iacobellis said that riders should not go on the water as it is not safe or on any closed trails until they are opened.