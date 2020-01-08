Snowbank removal will begin at midnight Thursday, January 9th and continue until 8:00 a.m. Friday. (photo supplied by byrev at pixabay.com)

The Town of Gravenhurst is going to be getting rid of snowbanks. The “snow lift” operations will take place from midnight Thursday, January 9th until 8:00 a.m. Friday, January 10th. The removal of snowbanks will be happening in the following locations:

Muskoka Beach Rd. (MR17)

MR 18 to Muskoka Beach Rd.

Lofty Pines to Jones Rd.

Bay St. / Brock St. (MR 169)

Bethune Dr. to John St.

Muskoka Rd. S. & N (MR 18)

Main St. to Winewood Ave.

Residents are reminded to be careful while the work is being done. The Town reminds drivers that there is no parking allowed on roads overnight and if you’re caught your vehicle will be towed at your expense.