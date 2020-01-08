MUSKOKA, ON-Muskoka Grown is planning on opening a farm-gate store.

Muskoka Grown said that it has submitted its application to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario for its retail operator licence allowing it to open a storefront this year.

The store is estimated to serve about three million visitors including 60,000 Muskoka residents and another 20,000 from seasonal cottagers.

Muskoka Grown owns a 65,000 square foot building that they use to cultivate their cannabis and plan on having the store attached to the property.

CEO and Founder of Muskoka Grown David Grand said that “we believe our location is well-suited and we expect to be the region of Muskoka’s first retail cannabis store located on a licensed cultivation site.”

Muskoka Grown also plans on opening an interactive retail space that is dedicated to providing cannabis education. “We look forward to working within the regulations to develop an education-led and experience-driven retail space,” said Grand.

The company said that depending on regulations, Muskoka Grown’s farm-gate store will continue to look into hosting events and partnerships with local artisans.”At the hub, we try to work with artisans to bring different types of cannabis that are allowed.”

Grand said that he is excited for the next year as they get ready to open the store.