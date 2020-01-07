15 new affordable daycare spaces will be available at the Gravenhurst Child and Family Hub.

The District of Muskoka said that following a request for a proposal released last fall, Stepping Stones Early Learning Academy has been chosen to operate the child care centre.

The increase of spaces because of the change in operators for the centre brings the number of affordable daycare spots in the district to 1,423. That includes the Muskoka Home Child Care Agency along with before and after school programming.

According to the district, quality child care programs have been shown to shape all areas of growth during a child’s most important time of brain development. These care centres also provide families the chance to get a job, receive education or training and provide benefits to the economy.

The child care centre was initially granted funding by the Province of Ontario as part of the EarlyON program which welcomes children under six-years-old and their parents or caregivers to take part in a range of activities geared towards early childhood development in a safe environment.

EarlyON also gives parents an opportunity to gather information about child development and other programs and services available to families.

The Child and Family Hub is at 180 Brock St. in Gravenhurst and if you are interested in learning more, then you can call the Operator of Stepping Stones Early Learning Academy Anya Wingfield at 705-955-

7669.