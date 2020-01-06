MUSKOKA, ON-The Salvation Army is collecting donations for the relief effort in Australia.

The international aid organization has begun sending teams to help local volunteers in Australia combat bushfires burning in several regions across the continent.

Residents of Muskoka are able to contribute to The Salvation Army by donating money that will go to providing assistance to evacuees and emergency personnel as well as buying food for people at evacuation centers, volunteers and firefighters.

Lieutenant Kam Robinson from Bracebridge The Salvation Army said that at one evacuation centre, they are trying to feed three thousand people per day who have had to evacuate their homes.

Lt-Colonel John P. Murray, Secretary for Communications said that “when you donate to the bushfire disaster you not only help The Salvation Army provide assistance to evacuees and emergency personnel, you invest in the lives of those who will require support through the recovery and rebuilding phases.”

Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes and the death toll has risen to 24, as fires continue to burn out of control. The Associated Press reports that over 12.35 million acres of land have burned in the fires, now into their fifth month.

If you are interested in donating, then you can go to The Salvation Army’s website here or calling 1-800-725-2769.