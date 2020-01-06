COTTAGE COUNTRY, ON-Driving in Cottage Country may be tricky this afternoon.

Parry Sound and Muskoka are under a snow squall warning which means we could see 10 to 20 centimetres during the day and an additional 5 centimetres overnight.

The flurries are expected to end around midnight.

Environment Canada says the flurries coupled with strong westerly winds gusting to 60 kilometres an hour may cause blowing snow and poor visibility, especially along the Georgian Bay shoreline.

Driving in snow squalls may be difficult as road conditions may deteriorate quickly and visibility may be reduced. Remember to drive to the road conditions and make sure your vehicle’s full lighting system is on so you can see and be seen.