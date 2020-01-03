MUSKOKA, ON-Muskoka vets are being given a new service to help animals.

On January 1st, the Ontario government announced that the new Provincial Animal Welfare Services (PAWS) will take effect and will improve the health and well being of animals in need.

This new service includes a new model that will provide province-wide coverage to specialized institutions like zoos and aquariums. As well, courts can impose the highest financial penalties for offenders in Canada, and the government will update prohibitions and obligations such as eliminating dog fighting equipment or harming or attempting to harm a service animal and establishing an advisory table made up of professionals and experts.

In an interview with the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom, partner with Centennial Animal Hospital Mary DeCaire said that this new system will help veterinarians. “From a veterinarian’s point of view, the big this to come out of this system is the number veterinarians can call when they need assistance.”

DeCaire described that when there is an injured animal with no owner then they will be able to call 1-833-926-4625 and get consent to perform advanced care on the animal if needed. “When an injured animal comes in and it has no owner, we will stabilize the animal but to do anything further we would need consent from the owner,” said DeCaire.

“This will benefit veterinarians because even if a pet is lost but belongs to someone, I would imagine that owner would like to be part of that decision to operate on the animal,” said DeCaire.

The helpline will be available to veterinarians 24 hours a day and seven days a week.