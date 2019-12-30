HUNTSVILLE, ON-The Chamber of Commerce in Huntsville/Lake of Bays is looking for new a new member.

The Chamber says any business owners and chamber members are invited to apply to be on the Board of Directors.

The role of a director includes meeting the needs of the Chamber, actively promoting the Chamber to local businesses, and participating in the Board’s long term planning for the organization.

Applications will be accepted no later than January 2nd and the Chamber will decide at its annual general meeting on January 23rd.

If you are interested in filling out an application, then you can do so here.