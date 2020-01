MUSKOKA, ON-The OPP has found the missing woman.

At approximately 2:15 p.m. on December 30th, the OPP announced that they have located Vizzini.

Cassandra Vizzini was last seen on December 29th, in Gravenhurst at around 10:00 a.m.

Vizzini is described as 26 years old, 5’7″ and 170lbs. She has long wavy blonde hair and was last seen wearing pink, grey and black pyjamas and beige Uggs.

She is known to frequent Orillia, Hamilton and North York.