COTTAGE COUNTRY, ON-Cottage Country remains under a freezing rain warning but it should come to an end this afternoon.

Environment Canada says the freezing drizzle and flurries will transition to rain later this afternoon.

Most of us will ring in the New Year tomorrow night with anywhere from 2 to 4 centimetres of snow.

Hydro One is dealing with some power outages caused by the freezing rain but crews are out repairing the damage.

The OPP is advising residents to be careful on the road and to consider not driving while there is freezing rain.