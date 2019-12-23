COTTAGE COUNTRY, ON-The OPP is telling residents to not drive intoxicated this holiday season.

Residents can expect more R.I.D.E. checks during the holidays as police anticipate more drivers to be under the influence of either alcohol or drugs.

In an interview with the Media Relations Coordinator for East Region OPP Bill Dickson, he said that while it is unfortunate, the OPP sees a significant number of people drunk driving this time of year. “Ever since the holiday season started at the end of November, OPP across Ontario have charged 445 drivers with intoxicated driving,” said Dickson.

“These stops are nothing to be concerned about if you haven’t been drinking,” said Dickson.

During a stop, the police will approach your car and ask you questions, from there they with either determine if you are intoxicated or sober. If police smell alcohol on your breath, they will administer a test on the side of the road. If you register as intoxicated, then you will be taken to the station, given a court date and possibly other penalties.

When asked about what routes police are usually set up at, Dickson said that police are everywhere including highways, side roads, on-ramps and off-ramps. “People think they can just take side roads to avoid us, but we are stationed everywhere to make sure people are driving safe.”

Dickson said that R.I.D.E. has been around for many years and its sole purpose is to stop impaired driving. “The program actually stands for Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere and it is implemented across Ontario.”

Dickson said the best way to travel this winter season is to not drink if you plan on driving, “even if you must get somewhere, take a taxi, transit or ride-sharing service, you can even go stay at your friends’ place, but do not drive intoxicated.”