COTTAGE COUNTRY, ON-The OPP is advising residents about potential scams during the holiday season.

According to the OPP, the holidays are when the public becomes more susceptible to potential scams and has released ways of identifying a possible scammer.

Constable Jeff Handsor with the Huntsville OPP said that scams are targeted all over Ontario and you are more than likely going to be given some form of bank scam.

If you pick up your phone and the person on the line says they are from Revenue Canada or from your bank, they may feed you the line that “if you don’t pay the money you owe you will be arrested,” or “your bank account has been defrauded and we need you to support our investigation by sending money.”

The fraudsters may also question you by asking if you can confirm your SIN card number, birthday or your name. They may also ask you a series of questions and all they ask you to say is “yes.”

If any of these circumstances happen to you, hang up immediately and call the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), your bank or credit card company directly and to ask a trusted family member or police for assistance.

For more information on fraud, call the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or go to their website here.