HUNTSVILLE, ON-The Rotary Club has made a large donation to the Huntsville Hospital Foundation.

On December 19th, the Rotary Club announced that they are donating another $10,000 to the foundation, a tradition they have been doing for many years.

In an interview with the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom, Development Officer for Stewardship and Events with the Huntsville Hospital Foundation Trish Kruusmagi said that she was very happy with the donation and that it will help to hospital buy new equipment. “We will use this money to help us buy priority items, be it whatever the hospital needs.”

Having donated since the 1980’s, the Rotary Club has donated a total of $237,000 to the foundation, which has helped them purchase equipment for the day surgery unit and the digital imaging department’s CT scanner at the Huntsville Hospital. “Sometimes we also need to replace parts of various equipment and the generosity of the Rotary Club helps make this possible,’ said Kruusmagi.

The Rotary Club has signed a pledge that they will donate $10,000 for the next few years to the foundation so that the hospital will continue to provide necessary services. “We can’t thank them enough for their commitment to helping the foundation,” said Kruusmagi.

If you are interested in donating to the foundation, then you can do so here.