GRAVENHURST, ON – Normal operations resuming at Beaver Creek prison didn’t last long as the institution is under another lockdown.

A new exceptional search was ordered yesterday afternoon after a week-long lockdown was lifted on Monday.

It was prompted when officials suspected “throw-over contraband” entered the prison. According to Correctional Service Canada (CSC), the search is to ensure the safety of the facility.

Visits have been suspended and CSC said normal operations will resume once the search is complete.