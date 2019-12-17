HUNTSVILLE, ON-Huntsville council will be considering an adjustment to the ward boundary system.

In a council meeting on December 17th, Councilor Tim Withey talked about the unbalanced ward system that is ultimately costing the town more money.

What was initially about the town retaining a consultant in 2020 to conduct a Ward Boundary Review for the town of Huntsville, Withey brought up the idea that they could adjust the system and get rid of a councillor in the process.

Withey talked about how some councillors are given a larger population to represent compared to others. Withey gave an example of Chaffy ward, which has grown significantly and only has one councillor to represent it. “They have been discussing for years about re-balancing, redrawing and things like that,” said Withey.

Withey mentioned how he brought this topic before council back in 2012 but due to councillors not wanting to change how things were done, the motion did not go anywhere.

Withey continued that if the council were to decide that if they do not need the current ward system, they would only have as many councillors as they deem necessary.

According to Withey, there are currently five wards, three districts and one mayor. “We could redraw the wards and reduce them to only three, thereby allowing the removal of a councillor.”

The council will continue to consider this option at their next meeting in January.