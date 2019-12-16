HALIBURTON, ON-A Haliburton driver has died after his vehicle broke through ice.

On December 14th, the Haliburton Highlands OPP responded to a truck in Bushwolf Lake in Dysert, et al. at approximately 4:11 p.m.

The truck had been out on the lake ploughing a track when it broke through the ice.

When police arrived on the scene they learned that one person was stuck in the submerged vehicle.

57-year-old Larry Bagg from Eagle Lake was recovered from the truck by the Algonquin Highlands Fire Department – Ice Rescue. After which Bagg was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The OPP reminds those going out onto the ice that it is not safe and do so cautiously.