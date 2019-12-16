MUSKOKA, ON-The 3rd Huntsville Brownies have built and delivered home-made gingerbread houses for the residents of long-term care homes.

In an interview with the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom, Melissa Polischuk, the Fun Development and Public Relations Coordinator with Hospice Huntsville said that she was pleased to have the Brownies go to various institutions and spread the Christmas cheer with the gingerbread houses. “These houses were regular size but were beautifully decorated with icing and candy,” said Polischuk.

Polischuck went on to say that delivering these houses were part of the Brownies local community challenge and to help local institutions decorate their halls and show the Christmas spirit.

The Brownies delivered the houses to Algonquin Grace Hospice in Huntsville as well as, Hospice Huntsville, Fairvern Nursing Home, Country Moments Retirement Home, South Wing at the Huntsville Hospital and Muskoka Landings Long-Term Care.

Tracy Badger, a Guider with the 3rd Huntsville Brownies said that this project taught the girls about giving back to the community. “We wanted to take part in Hospice Huntsville’s challenge and to teach the girls about the importance of giving back,” said Badger.

The Brownies also took part in decorating fish for the pool-a-poolooza event with Hospice Huntsville on November 24th. This was one of the many events that was part of the Swim for Hospice fundraiser and the first time the Brownies collaborated with Hospice Huntsville.