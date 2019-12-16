PERRY, ON-The Township of Perry has presented a couple with a plaque in appreciation for their years of service.

On December 14th, Phil and Katy Hope, owners of Hope’s Clover Farms, were given a plaque at their store to show that the town recognizes their dedication and charity that they have provided for about 30 years.

Phil, in an interview with the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom, said that he was very surprised by the award and did not expect it. “I have always helped people in need no matter what it was, so receiving this was a nice surprise.”

Having contributed to many community groups over the years including the Lion’s Club, children baseball groups and filling in at the local school, Phil said that his desire to help others came from his mother who instilled in him at a young age to help others. “I have had those who come in and say that they do not have enough money to buy food or Christmas presents and I do what I can to help them out,” said Phil.

In an interview with the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom, Fire Prevention Officer Graham Stetler said that the Hope’s have contributed to the fire department by using their business to help collect donations for the food drive. “They have been doing this for a long time and we really appreciate everything they do,” said Stetler.

Phil grew up in Huntsville and always wanted to own a grocery store. “It was 30 years ago that I found out this location was being built here in Novar, we joined the Sobeys company but we recently split off and are now running the grocery store the way I want and I get to use it to help those in need.”