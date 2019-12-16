MUSKOKA, ON – Canadian Blood Services is reminding the residents of Muskoka that donating blood is free and can save lives this holiday season.

There are three drives coming up at the end of the month. First is at the Faith Baptist Church in Huntsville on December 23rd from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The organization is looking to fill 80 appointments.

The next chance for Muskoka residents to give is on Christmas Eve at the YMCA in Gravenhurst between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Canadian Blood Services have 70 spots to fill.

The last drive still has 80 appointments available and will be at the Bracebridge Sportsplex on December 30th between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Anyone interested in booking an appointment can do it online or by calling the Canadian Blood Services.

The organization supplies over 700 hospitals with blood which is used for cancer treatment, trauma surgeries and other procedures, just to name a few.

Canadian Blood Services said on average half the population can donate blood but only one in 60 people actually do.