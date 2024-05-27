Saleem Hall, employment specialist and community liaison with the YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka, asks people to continue supporting the organization despite one of its fundraisers being cancelled in Huntsville.

They were set to hold a bus pull fundraiser on June 8 in Huntsville but Hall says “logistical challenges” have forced them to cancel it.

A fundraising goal of $10,00 was set for the event, which Hall says they are still hoping to meet. He asks those who can to donate through the YMCA “Move to Give” website. As of Monday morning, just under $4,000 has been raised by Hall.

He explains the money raised supports the YMCA’s programs locally, notably its English as a second language initiative.

“The YMCA appreciates the ongoing support and partnerships that continue to shape the work we do in building healthy communities in Huntsville and beyond and are committed in offering services that have a meaningful impact,” says Hall.