Tatham Engineering Ltd., which has an office in Bracebridge, and Tulloch Engineering, which has offices in Huntsville and Parry Sound, have been honoured by the Association of Consulting Engineering Companies (ACEC).

The not-for-profit organization hosts the Ontario Engineering Project Awards annually. The 2024 ceremony was held on May 9 in Toronto.

An Award of Distinction was given to Tulloch for its work on the Northern Community Centre in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. and to Tatham for its work on the Acton Island Bridge in Muskoka Lakes.

In a video created by ACEC, it explains Tulloch handled a handful of aspects for the $28.2 million project, including construction oversight. The Northern Community Centre opened in March 2023 with a handful of features, including two National Hockey League-sized ice surfaces, a rubberized indoor walking track, and event space.

“This project not only boosts local tourism and recreation but also serves as a vibrant hub for community engagement,” it says in a social media post by Tulloch.

Tatham’s work on the $3 million Acton Island Bridge project was completed in Nov. 2023. The bridge, which is on Muskoka Rd. 29, needed to be resurfaced and had to be fully closed for two days. However, a video by ACEC explains Tatham worked with the District of Muskoka to allow emergency vehicles through.

“Wide curbs were partially removed to expand the work area, and an innovative, temporary walkway was installed along the outside of the bridge to accommodate pedestrian traffic,” explains Shannon Phillips, manager of marketing and events for Tatham.

She estimates the lifespan of the bridge, which was approaching 50 years old when work started, was extended by 25 years.

ACEC has hosted the OEPA ceremony since 2003 to “celebrate and highlight the positive impact the consulting industry has on our communities.”