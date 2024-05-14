Huntsville’s One Stop General Store is permanently closing.

Cory Clarke, store owner, made the announcement last week.

“We have had a bit of an emotional week dealing with many questions from our customers regarding the business,” Clarke says. “A lot of customers are disappointed to see us go.”

After serving the community since 1970, they decided to close due to various reasons.

“Sales have dropped due to increased government taxes, and people now buy everything online,” Clarke says. “This has always been a fun store to be in, but the last few years have been a struggle.”

On the store’s Facebook page, the owners shared an investor approached them a few months ago to buy the building.

Clarke says the closing date is in September, but the store will close sooner if it sells all its stock before then. He adds the community has been “really supportive” of the closing sale to sell off stock at the store.

“Thank you for the community support we have had over the years. It has been a pleasure serving and getting to know our community,” Clarke says.