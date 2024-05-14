While Linda Matthews won’t physically be at the Bracebridge Sportsplex for The Princess Margaret Northern Pass to Conquer Cancer, Lorraine Etler knows her spirit will be riding with her.

Matthews passed away at the age of 70 at Andy’s House, a palliative care home in Port Carling, in Dec. 2023 after being diagnosed with an “extremely aggressive” form of cancer in Aug. 2023.

She knew the diagnosis was terminal but she, along with Etler, mustered the courage to join 99.5 Moose FM’s annual Thanksgiving radiothon in support of the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation in Oct. 2023 to promote Matthews’ fundraising campaign, which ended up raising over $260,000.

Etler says Matthews will be buried on May 24.

In honour of her sister, Etler is raising money for The Princess Margaret Cancer Centre in Toronto, the largest centre of its kind in Canada and one of the five biggest in the world. She has raised just under $3,500 as of Tuesday afternoon.

The ride starts and finishes at the Bracebridge Sportsplex on Aug. 10.

Last year, prior to Matthews’ diagnosis, Etler took part in the Ride to Conquer Cancer, biking from Toronto to Niagara with a pitstop in Hamilton. “The moment I rode into [Hamilton], I knew I was going to sign up again,” continues Etler.

While Matthews was receiving her care at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto, Etler says she was encouraged by Dr. Sunit Das, the neurosurgeon who removed Matthews’ brain tumour, to continue taking part in the fundraiser. “Dr. Das at St. Michael’s Hospital is actually a brain cancer researcher as well through the University of Toronto,” she explains. “And the University of Toronto relies on money from The Princess Margaret Foundation.”

Etler says “it makes everything real” knowing someone who will likely directly benefit from the money she, and the many other participants, raise.

She remembers how sore her feet were when she made it to the first rest stop during her ride last year. Etler says the next day was difficult, but she managed to make it across the finish line.

This year, she knows she will likely be just as – if not more – sore during the one-day trek around Bracebridge. However, she knows Matthews will be right beside her, pushing her along.

“I will be forever proud of her,” says Etler. “My sister was an amazing woman.”