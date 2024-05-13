Two adults and two kids, nine and 10 years old, are safe after their canoe capsized while they were rowing along the Muskoka River near Holditch St. in Bracebridge.

Provincial Const. Samantha Bigley says police were called to the scene around 11:20 a.m. on May 10 after the group of four when into the water. “Fortunately, the children were wearing lifejackets in the frigid water and all four individuals made it to shore where they were assessed by Muskoka [Paramedic Services],” she explains. “One adult was transported to hospital for further, non-life-threatening, care.”

Bigley hopes the incident reminds everyone to plan by bringing everything you may need to enjoy yourself safely.

“If you are considering being out on the water in any type of vessel this spring, please remember that the water is still very cold and that can inhibit your ability to save yourself,” shares Bigley. “Also remember that lifejackets, or personal flotation devices, are available in a variety of sizes.”

She explains a lifejacket needs to be a snug fit or else it won’t keep you afloat.

Bigley recommends letting someone know where you’re going before you leave. That way, she says, if you do get in trouble, emergency services will have a starting point for their search.