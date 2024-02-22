Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) says walk-in-only service for outpatient general X-ray services has resumed at its hospitals in Bracebridge and Huntsville.

Cheryl Harrison, president and chief executive officer for MAHC, says resuming the walk-in practice after nearly four years is great news.

“We are pleased to resume walk-in-only X-ray services, and will no longer schedule X-ray appointments with patients,” she says. “Resuming the walk-in practice means a patient can direct their own care more efficiently. For example, a patient could leave their healthcare provider’s office with a completed requisition sent electronically to the hospital or in hand hard copy and go straight to one of our locations for the X-ray the same day.”

The walk-in X-ray service is available Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge and Huntsville District Memorial Hospital.

- Advertisement -

The Almaguin Highlands Health Centre in Burk’s Falls also offers the service on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Officials with MAHC explain patients will be seen in order of arrival, pending any delays if they don’t have the proper paperwork from their family doctor.

Walk-in X-rays were halted by MAHC in 2020 due in part to safety concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.